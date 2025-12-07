Shutterstock

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a driver was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge after guns were found hidden inside a vehicle. A gray Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at the bridge on Wednesday as it tried to cross into Mexico.

A secondary inspection discovered 30 guns and 61 magazines hidden in the vehicle. Inspectors also seized three-thousand dollars in cash.

The driver and the hidden items were turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety for further investigation.

