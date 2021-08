Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting death of an elderly man inside his home just northeast of Weslaco.

Deputies responded to the home at around 2 a.m. and found a 76-year-old man dead of a gunshot wound. Investigators say it appears the gun shot came found outside the house near FM 1015 and Mile 10 North. They are scouring for clues. The man’s name has not yet been released.