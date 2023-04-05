Security Guard Shoots At Vehicle Outside State Office Building In Edinburg

Edinburg police are investigating an incident outside a state office building where a security guard shot at a car being driven by a man he had seen urinating in a parking lot.

Officers responded to the Texas Health and Human Services Building on North Closner a little before 11 a.m. Wednesday, where the guard had confronted the other man. The man left but as he drove off he drove toward the guard, who then shot at one of the tires.

Responding officers questioned both men, who were cooperative, and who were released as police continue their investigation.