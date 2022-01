One man was killed, three others were wounded when someone opened fire on their vehicle east of Edinburg last night.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say the victims were found near Val Verde and Trenton roads at around 9:30 last night. One of them had died from his wounds. The other three were hospitalized.

One of the victims told deputies that they’d been shot while driving on Canton Road a couple miles north of where they were found. The search for the shooter or shooters is continuing.