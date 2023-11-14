Gutierrez Formally Approved As New McAllen Schools Superintendent

Former Brownsville schools superintendent Rene Gutierrez is now officially the superintendent of the McAllen school district. Three weeks after naming Gutierrez the sole finalist for the job, the McAllen school board voted 5-to-2 Monday night to formally approved his hiring, offering a contract that will pay Gutierrez a base salary of 300-thousand dollars a year.

Gutierrez, who is a 1983 graduate of McAllen High School, takes over for J.A. Gonzalez who had overseen the McAllen ISD for eight years