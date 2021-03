H-E-B stores aren’t doing away with the face mask requirement despite Governor Greg Abbott’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. After Abbott’s announcement Tuesday, store management issued a statement saying store employees and shoppers should still wear a mask inside H-E-B stores.

H-E-B senior manager of public affairs Linda Tovar said the company will still require, “all our Partners and vendors to wear masks.” She also said, “we urge all customers to please wear a mask” inside H-E-B stores.