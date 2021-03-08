H-E-B Still To Require Mask Use

H-E-B stores still will be requiring mask use even after March 10th when Governor Greg Abbott says the mandate ends. In a statement Friday, store management said shoppers will “be expected” to wear a mask while company partners, vendors and employees will be required to wear one.

The statement also says to protect store employees and partners, there will be no store involvement in any “confrontations” that may arise over the issue. The store statement says, “We ask for kindness and understanding from our customers in our expectation of them to wear masks in our stores.”