Hackers Post Info Reportedly Taken From Dallas County Systems

Dallas County officials say they’re looking into data posted online that hackers claim they took from county systems. Cybersecurity analysts say a hacking group known as “Play” claimed to have obtained private documents from the county during an attack last month.

The hackers announced on Tuesday that they were releasing private documents belonging to Dallas County departments.

The group threatened to upload a full dump if the county didn’t respond. Dallas County Commissioners Court discussed network security in a Tuesday meeting.

