Dallas officials are releasing more information about the cyberattack targeting city servers earlier this year. City officials said hackers stole one-point-two terabytes of data, which is the equivalent of more than 800-thousand files.

The city says they have recovered about 99-percent of the data, but warned that the personal information of at least 30-thousand people was exposed in the hack. The city is offering to pay for credit monitoring services for the residents impacted.