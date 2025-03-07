Hackman and Wife Died From Natural Causes

FILE - Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

New Mexico authorities say actor Gene Hackman and his wife died from natural causes.

On Friday the state’s medical examiner revealed Hackman suffered from hypertension and advanced Alzheimer’s disease. His wife, 65-year-old Betsy Arakawa, died from a respiratory illness called Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome. The disease is transmitted through contact with infected rodents.

The pair were discovered February 26th and authorities say Arakawa likely died first on February 11th. Hackman probably died around February 18th.