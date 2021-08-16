Haiti Braces For Grace, Florida For Fred As Storms Brew

(AP) — Tropical depression Grace churning just off the coast of Haiti, where it could dump up to 10 inches of rain on a quake-damaged landscape. That’s sure to bring misery to the thousands of people huddling in fields and searching for survivors. Tropical Storm Fred meanwhile is approaching the northwest Florida coast, and forecasters say it could make landfall by Monday evening. And a third system is getting stronger near Bermuda. Rainfall is the main threat from Fred and Grace. That’s enough to close schools and government offices in the Florida Panhandle, but it could cause floods and mudslides in Haiti.