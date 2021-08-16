Haiti Quake Death Toll Rises To 1,419, Injured Now At 6,000

Injured people lie in the Immaculée Conception hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Injured people lie in the Immaculée Conception hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

(AP) — Haitian authorities have raised the death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Haiti over the weekend to 1,419. The country’s Civil Protection Agency also said Monday that the number of injured people has grown to 6,000.

The earthquake destroyed thousands of homes, offices, churches and other structures. And the devastation could soon worsen with the coming of Tropical Depression Grace, predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night with strong winds, heavy rain, mudslides and flash flooding.

Rainfall could reach 15 inches (38 centimeters) in some areas. Civil Protection chief Jerry Chandler told reporters officials are working to get resources to the hardest-hit areas.