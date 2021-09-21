Haitian Journey To Texas Border Starts In South America

Robins Exile, of Haiti, eats at a Haitian restaurant, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. Exile arrived to Tijuana the day before after changing his plans to head to the Texas border where thousands of Haitians have converged in recent days and now face deportation. He said messages on WhatsApp and Facebook from fellow Haitian migrants and their videos on YouTube warned him to steer clear of Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, across from Del Rio, Texas, and said it no longer is the easy place to cross into the U.S. that it was just a few weeks ago. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(AP) — The route for Haitian migrants camped under a bridge in a small Texas border town goes through South America. Many flew to Brazil or Chile and, after jobs dried up, made an arduous journey to the U.S. border to wait in Mexican cities for the right time to enter the United States and claim asylum.

Thousands camped in Del Rio, Texas, face a choice: Return to Mexico or risk the possibility of getting expelled to Haiti by the Biden administration on flights that are ramping up to seven a day.