Haiti’s Future Uncertain After Brazen Slaying Of President

Soldiers patrol in Petion Ville, the neighborhood where the late Haitian President Jovenel Moise lived in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday, and first lady Martine Moïse was shot in the overnight attack and hospitalized, according to a statement from the country’s interim prime minister. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

(AP) — An already struggling Haiti is stumbling into an uncertain future, reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, followed by a gunfight in which authorities say police killed four suspects, detained two others and freed three officers being held hostage.

Officials are pledging to track down all those responsible for the pre-dawn raid Wednesday in which the president was shot to death and his wife critically wounded.

Authorities have not provided any details on the suspects, nor have they said anything about a motive or what led police to them. The prime minister has assumed leadership and decreed a two-week state of siege in a country beset with poverty, violence and political instability.