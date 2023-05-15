NATIONAL

Haley: Promising A National Abortion Ban Would Be Dishonest

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
FILE - Nikki Haley (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says a federal ban on abortion is unrealistic.

In an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Haley said it would not be honest for a Republican to promise a ban on all abortions in the U.S. She explained Republicans would need a majority in the House, 60 Senate votes and a Republican president, noting the U.S. hasn’t had 60 pro-life senators in 100 years.

Haley, who is pro-life, said lawmakers need to find a national consensus on the issue. Abortion access has emerged as a key issue following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

McCarthy: Sides Are Still Far Apart On Debt Ceiling

Previous article

Zelenskyy’s European Tour Aimed To Replenish Ukraine’s Arsenal And Build Political Support

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL