Haley: Promising A National Abortion Ban Would Be Dishonest

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says a federal ban on abortion is unrealistic.

In an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Haley said it would not be honest for a Republican to promise a ban on all abortions in the U.S. She explained Republicans would need a majority in the House, 60 Senate votes and a Republican president, noting the U.S. hasn’t had 60 pro-life senators in 100 years.

Haley, who is pro-life, said lawmakers need to find a national consensus on the issue. Abortion access has emerged as a key issue following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.