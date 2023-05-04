Half Of Americans Say Congress Should Regulate AI

Over half of Americans think Congress should regulate AI technology. A poll from the Tech Oversight Project shows that 54 percent of registered voters said lawmakers should take “swift action” to make sure the technology works in a way that protects privacy and safety.

Just 15 percent of those who responded to the survey said regulating AI would put a stop to innovation and be more disadvantageous to the U.S..

The report also says 41 percent of voters say Congress should be responsible for regulation, while 20 percent say big tech companies like Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta, or Microsoft should lead.