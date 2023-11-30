Hamas Releases 2 More Israeli Hostages

This handout photo provided by GPO on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, shows Israeli released hostage Moran Stela Yanai, left, meeting with members of her family at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel. Moran Stela Yanai was released the night of Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (GPO via AP)

Hamas has released two more Israeli hostages. This as Israel and the Palestinian militant group agreed to extend their temporary ceasefire deal another day.

The Israel Defense Forces said more hostages are expected to be released later today. As part of the extension of the truce, Israel will also release more Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons.

Officials in Gaza report one-point-seven million people have been displaced with the death toll surpassing 14-thousand-500, while the IDF estimates 12-hundred people were killed during the October 7th attack on Israel by Hamas.