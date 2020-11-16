NATIONAL

Hand Tally Of Georgia Presidential Race Continues

Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

(AP) – A hand tally of the presidential race in Georgia appears to be going smoothly as it enters its fourth day. The hand count stems from a state law that calls for one race to be audited to ensure the new election machines counted the votes accurately. It was not the result of any suspected problems with the results.

Some of the state’s most populous counties finished over the weekend while others said they were on track to finish by the Wednesday deadline. The state’s certification deadline is Friday.

 

