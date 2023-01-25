NATIONAL

‘Happening Way Too Often’: Report Delves Into Mass Attacks

A man lays flowers near wooden hearts displaying names of victims at a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

(AP) — A new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence.

The report also encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks. The report comes from the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center.

The center’s report analyzed 173 mass attacks carried out over a five-year period from January 2016 to December 2020 in public or semi-public places such as businesses, schools or churches. The U.S. is experiencing a particularly deadly start to the new year with 39 people dead in six mass killings.

