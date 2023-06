A prosecutor in the Ken Paxton impeachment trial is responding to comments made by his defense attorney Wednesday.

Rusty Hardin released a statement denying Tony Buzbee’s claim that the Attorney General was denied due process, likening the House investigation and impeachment vote to a grand jury.

Hardin said the House proceedings were meant to determine if the allegations against Paxton merited a trial. The trial in the Texas Senate is scheduled to begin no later than August 28th.