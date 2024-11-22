Harlingen Adopts New Car Wash Ordinance

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Harlingen city commissioners have settled on a plan to stop the proliferation of car washes in the city. The commission, in a 5-to-1 vote, passed an ordinance regulating new commercial car wash businesses.

Among the requirements are that they be at least two miles from each other and that they install a water recycling system. Harlingen joins Brownsville, Edinburg, McAllen, and Alamo in approving restrictions on new commercial car washes, with the goal, the cities say, of conserving water in times of near record low reservoir levels.