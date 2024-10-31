Harlingen Again Considering New Car Wash Ordinance

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

For the third time in six months, Harlingen city commissioners are discussing a possible ordinance aimed at stopping the proliferation of car washes. This time, supporters are arguing new car wash regulations are needed to help conserve water in light of the near record-low levels at our two water-supplying reservoirs.

City officials are said to be drafting a proposal similar to ordinances recently passed in Brownsville and Edinburg which place distance limits on new car washes and mandate they install a water recycling system. Commissioners are promising to hear the opinions of residents before passing any new car wash regulations.