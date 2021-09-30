LOCALTRENDING

Harlingen Bank Robber Going To Prison For Life

A Harlingen man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting a teller while robbing the Texas Regional Bank in Harlingen.

Brownsville federal judge Rolando Olvera sentenced 28-year-old Muhamed Bah to life for the robbery, plus 25 years for using a firearm.

Bah had walked into Texas Regional Bank on Sunshine Strip the morning of June 26th last year, pulled a gun from a bag and shot a teller in the head. He demanded money from another teller, then took off on a bike. He was caught by police a short time later. The teller survived.

