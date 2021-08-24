Harlingen Bank Robber Headed To Prison

A San Benito man is going to prison for 3-1/2 years for robbing a Lone Star National Bank branch in Harlingen last year.

Brownsville federal judge Fernando Rodriguez handed down that punishment Tuesday against 26-year-old Gustavo Guadalupe Guevara. Guevara was identified as the man seen on surveillance video walking into the Lone Star bank on North Ed Carey Drive the morning of November 3rd. He approached a teller, demanded cash, and got away.

Guevara was arrested later that night when authorities received a tip that provided his location in San Benito, where authorities also recovered an undisclosed amount of money.