Harlingen Child Care Worker Charged With Injuring Child In Her Care

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 15-month-old girl remains hospitalized in intensive care while a Harlingen child care center employee remains behind bars on a charge of injuring a child.

Police had responded to a report of an unresponsive child at the Little Red School House Thursday afternoon. An officer and EMS personnel performed CPR before the child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 30-year-old Belinda Perez of San Benito was arrested after investigators reviewed footage from the center’s surveillance cameras.

Perez is being held on a $750,000 bond. Officials have yet to say how the child was injured.