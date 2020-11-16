Harlingen CISD Starts Rapid Coronavirus Testing

The Harlingen school district has kicked off its participation in a pilot program giving rapid coronavirus tests to students, teachers, and other district employees.

Under the program, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is providing COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, which will be administered to those who want one. However, students must have written permission from their parents to get tested. Results from the rapid tests are known in about 15 minutes, allowing anyone who tests positive to be quickly removed from the campus and placed in isolation.

The goal of the rapid testing program is to speed the process of getting students back to in-classroom instruction. The Harlingen ISD is one of eight school districts across the state participating in the pilot program.