Harlingen CISD To Create Its Own Police Force

The Harlingen school district will be forming its own police force. An agreement has been reached between the school district and the city of Harlingen that will result in a campuswide police force within two years.

The city police department has been providing security for Harlingen school students for the past 20 years – assigning nine officers to cover 31 campuses.

The recommendation for a new school district police force came from Harlingen Police Chief Michael Kester, who says “recent events” make it imperative that the change be made.