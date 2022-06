There are two new members of the Harlingen City Commission. Voters in District 1 elected Ford Kinsley over 2-term incumbent Richard Uribe in Tuesday’s municipal runoff elections. Kinsley, a retired Marine sergeant who works with the Marine Military Academy, won 56 percent of the vote to oust local restaurant owner Uribe.

In District 2, attorney Daniel Lopez grabbed 61 percent of the vote to defeat Ernesto Cisneros to take the seat formerly held by Frank Puente.