Harlingen Launches Bike-Share Program

A bike-sharing program is up and running in Harlingen. The city has launched the RGV B-Cycle program in partnership with the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council.

The city purchased four bicycle docking stations and 16 bicycles. The Development Council will maintain the bikes and the stations. The docking stations are located in Lon C. Hill Park, McKelvey Park, Hugh Ramsey Nature Park, and at the Harlingen Arts and Heritage Museum.

Riders can pick up a bike at any one of the stations and leave it at another. Harlingen currently has about 17 miles of hike and bike trails. The cost to ride is 2 dollars an hour or you buy a 65 dollar annual membership.