Harlingen Man Charged In September Slaying

After three months of investigating, a suspect has been arrested and charged in the killing of a Harlingen man. 19-year-old Cruz Dominguez, also of Harlingen, is behind bars for the murder of 20-year-old Jonathan Erevia back in September.

Police had responded to an early-morning report of a disturbance in a neighborhood near Findley Drive and Lozano Street, and found Erevia lying in a driveway.

Erevia had been stabbed several times and died after being taken to the hospital. Police haven’t disclosed a motive for the attack. Dominguez is jailed on a $1 million bond.