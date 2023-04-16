Harlingen Man Charged With Killing Another Man After Basketball Game

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 19-year-old Harlingen man remains jailed, charged with murder, in the stabbing death of another man that happened after a basketball game.

Cameron County sheriff’s deputies had been called to a location near Mayfield and Doan Roads last Thursday where 24-year-old Victor Iracheta was bleeding from a stab wound to his chest. He died of his injuries at the hospital.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Anthony Rodriguez a short distance away. He was also hospitalized and treated for hand and face injuries before being booked into jail. Deputies say the two had been fighting before Rodriguez pulled a knife.