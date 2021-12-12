Harlingen Man Charged With Murder In Car Crash Death Of Infant Son

A Harlingen man is facing murder and other charges following a car crash that killed his infant son.

Harlingen police had tried to stop the car for an undisclosed reason Saturday night when the driver, 21-year-old Jeremy Rodriguez, sped off. Rodriguez lost control of the car and crashed on South Commerce Street south of Taft Avenue. Rodriguez then ran off, leaving his severely injured infant son inside the car. The baby was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police later tracked down Rodriguez, who was arraigned Sunday on charges of murder, evading arrest, and unlawfully carrying a firearm.