Harlingen Man Convicted Of Murder In 2020 Shooting Death Of Roommate

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Harlingen man has been found guilty of murder in the shooting death of his roommate more than 3-1/2 years ago.

A Cameron County jury Tuesday morning convicted 47-year-old Anthony Eliff of murder and of unlawfully possessing a firearm. Jurors deliberated about five hours over two days before reaching their verdict, disagreeing with the defense claim of self-defense.

Eliff had shot 41-year-old Guillermo Garcia as he sat in his car the night of February 6th 2020 following a several day dispute that resulted from the pair being evicted from their rental home.