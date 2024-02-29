Harlingen Man Formally Charged With Murder In Park Shooting

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 20-year-old Harlingen man is jailed on bonds totaling more than $1 million in Tuesday night’s shooting death of another man near McKelvey Park.

Cameron Carlos Molina was arraigned Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Jonathan Albert Trancoso, also of Harlingen. Trancoso was shot dead near the Sunshine Strip bridge over the Arroyo Colorado.

Molina was detained the next day as a person of interest before being arrested. He was also charged with evidence tampering and possessing marijuana. Harlingen police haven’t indicated a motive nor said if the two men knew each other.