Harlingen Man Headed To Prison For Deadly Drunk Driving Crash

A Harlingen man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a drunken driving wreck that killed a San Benito woman.

The punishment was handed down against 22-year-old Luis Zuniga after he pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

It was early the morning of December 17th 2020 when Zuniga plowed his vehicle into one driven by 64-year-old Maria Del Carmen Rocha on East Harrison Avenue.

Zuniga was arrested at the scene by Harlingen police who had responded to the area after getting a call about a vehicle that had struck and damaged several parked vehicles.