Harlingen Man Hit With 75-Year Sentence For 2020 Shooting Death Of Roommate

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 75-year prison sentence has been leveled against a Harlingen man found guilty of murder in the shooting death of his roommate more than 3-1/2 years ago.

A Cameron County jury Tuesday morning convicted 47-year-old Anthony Eliff of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, and after a short sentencing hearing, handed down his punishment in the afternoon.

Eliff had shot 41-year-old Guillermo Garcia as he sat in his car the night of February 6th 2020 following a several day dispute that resulted from the pair being evicted from their rental home.

Jurors deliberated about five hours over two days before reaching the guilty verdict. It took them less than two hours to agree on the sentence.