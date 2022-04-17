Harlingen Man Killed In Crash During Border Patrol Pursuit

The Texas Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate a Border Patrol chase that led to a deadly rollover northeast of Edinburg.

The pursuit began when the Border Patrol tried to stop a GMC Sierra pickup truck on FM 490 east of Highway 281 Friday night. The truck sped off but the driver lost control on a curve, the truck veered off the road and rolled.

The driver, 50-year-old Ramon Garcia of Harlingen, was killed, as was a woman who was thrown out of the pickup. Five other occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.