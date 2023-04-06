Harlingen Man Killed In Pickup-Big Rig Collision

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Harlingen man was killed in a violent collision between his pickup truck and a tractor-trailer rig near Santa Maria this morning.

The pickup, a Ford F-150, was heading west on Military Road when an 18-wheeler emerged onto the highway from La Avenida Iglesia. The pickup smashed into the big rig’s trailer with the front of the pickup becoming completely crushed under the trailer, killing the driver, 44-year-old Pedro Omar Gutierrez. A passenger was rushed to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

An initial investigation by the Department of Public Safety shows the tractor-trailer drove through a stop sign.