Harlingen Man One Of Two Arrested In Investigation Into Child Porn Ring

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A second man has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation that nabbed a Harlingen man this past weekend.

Police in Murfreesboro Tennessee arrested a convicted sex offender on charges of sexually exploiting a minor. His arrest comes days after federal agents took Juan Gabriel Mendoza of Harlingen into custody on charges of producing and distributing child pornography.

Police say they also rescued two young girls. Investigators say Mendoza was producing the illegal sexually explicit images and sending them to the man in Tennessee. Mendoza remains behind bars on bonds totaling $300,000.