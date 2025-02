(Harlingen, TX) — A Cameron County man is getting additional time in prison after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend. Anthony Eliff of Harlingen was arrested in 2022, two years after the remains of Elyn Loera were found in San Benito. Loera disappeared in 2019 after traveling from Corpus Christi to visit Eliff. He pled guilty yesterday and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He’s already serving a prison sentence for the 2020 death of his former roommate.