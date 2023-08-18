Harlingen Man Re-Indicted In Two 3-Year-Old Murders

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A superceding indictment has been handed up against a Harlingen man accused of killing two people in a 6-month period more than three years ago.

The new indictment charges Anthony Eliff the Third with the murder of 41-year-old Guillermo Garcia plus an additional count of unlawfully possessing a firearm. Eliff also remains charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Elyn Loera of Corpus Christi. Garcia was found shot in his car in a residential neighborhood just west of Valley International Airport in February 2020.

Eliff is accused of killing Loera 5 months earlier. Her body was found in a brushy lot in San Benito just days after Garcia was found dead. The 47-year-old Eliff is scheduled to stand trial in Loera’s murder later this month. He is scheduled for trial in Garcia’s murder in September.