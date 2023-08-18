LOCAL

Harlingen Man Re-Indicted In Two 3-Year-Old Murders

jsalinasBy 609 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A superceding indictment has been handed up against a Harlingen man accused of killing two people in a 6-month period more than three years ago.

The new indictment charges Anthony Eliff the Third with the murder of 41-year-old Guillermo Garcia plus an additional count of unlawfully possessing a firearm. Eliff also remains charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Elyn Loera of Corpus Christi. Garcia was found shot in his car in a residential neighborhood just west of Valley International Airport in February 2020.

Eliff is accused of killing Loera 5 months earlier. Her body was found in a brushy lot in San Benito just days after Garcia was found dead. The 47-year-old Eliff is scheduled to stand trial in Loera’s murder later this month. He is scheduled for trial in Garcia’s murder in September.

DOJ Rejects Texas Claim Of Immigrant ‘Invasion’

Previous article

Report: Trump To Skip Debate For Interview Carlson

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL