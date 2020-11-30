LOCALTRENDING

Harlingen Man Sentenced For Terror-Related Twitter Threats

A 19-year-old Harlingen man is going to federal prison for two years stemming from his arrest on terror-related charges.

Joel Hayden Schrimsher was sentenced in Brownsville federal court Monday, a little more than three months after he pleaded guilty to a charge of conveying false or misleading information through the internet. Schrimsher had been arrested in June of last year on much more serious charges of making a terroristic threat. The charges stemmed from online threats in which Schrimsher tweeted he was going to bomb the Federal Reserve.

Schrimsher also made threats against a synagogue and a mosque. At the time he was arrested, federal authorities turned up bomb-making chemicals along with white supremacist literature in his home.

