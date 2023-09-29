Harlingen Man Sentenced In More Than 6-Year-Old Deadly Hit And Run

More than 6-1/2 years later, a Valley man is going to prison for a hit and run crash that killed a young Harlingen man and seriously injured three other people.

34-year-old Fidel Arreazola was sentenced Friday to a 10-year prison term after pleading guilty to one count of causing an accident involving death and three counts of accident involving injuries.

It was the early the morning of December 11th in 2016 when Arreazola, behind the wheel of his pickup truck, struck the four friends as they were walking near the intersection of East New Hampshire Street and Cottonwood Drive. Arreazola never stopped, and one of the victims, 19-year-old Eden “EJ” Arriaga, died from his injuries.

Arreazola turned himself in the day after the deadly crash.