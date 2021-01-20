LOCALTRENDING

Harlingen Man Sentenced On State Charges For Terror-Related Twitter Threats

A Harlingen man serving a 2-year federal prison sentence on terror-related charges has been sentenced to 8 years in a state prison for possessing bomb-making materials.

The new punishment stems from the same incident in June of 2019 when Schrimsher made an online threat – tweeting that he was going to mail a bomb to the Federal Reserve. Schrimsher also tweeted threats against a synagogue and a mosque.

When he was arrested, local police and federal agents found bomb-making chemicals and instructions. Authorities also turned up a large amount white supremacist propaganda on Schrimsher’s phone.

