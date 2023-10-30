Harlingen Physician Indicted In Woman’s Death Outside Hospital

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Harlingen doctor has been indicted after striking a woman with his car outside of Valley Baptist Medical Center. The indictment charges Dr. Ameer Elsayed Hassan with second-degree manslaughter stemming from what happened on April 26th.

Court records obtained by ValleyCentral.com state Dr. Hassan was talking on his cellphone as he drove in front of the hospital at the time 73-year-old San Juana Benavides Sanchez was walking out.

Authorities say Benavides Sanchez was in the crosswalk when she was struck by Hassan and she succumbed to her injuries. The Texas Medical Board has suspended Hassan’s medical license until further notice.