Harlingen Police Asking Public’s Help After Man Killed In Expressway Accident

Harlingen police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a deadly truck-pedestrian accident on I-69E late Thursday afternoon.

Investigators are poring over surveillance video that shows a man standing behind a white Chevrolet 4-door pickup truck before he was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler.   Police say the pickup truck then drove off.

The accident happened on the southbound lanes of the freeway near the Wilson Road exit at around 6 p.m. Thursday. The man remains unidentified.

Harlingen police are asking anyone who saw anything to call them at 216-5940 or call the Harlingen Crimestoppers line at 425-8477.

