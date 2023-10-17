Harlingen Police Department Hit By Russian Cyber Attack

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The city of Harlingen’s Information Technology staff is working to clean up a mess left by a cyber attack on the Harlingen Police Department.

City officials say early Monday morning, hackers breached the police department’s data technology system, encrypted the data, but apparently failed to steal any data. The attack forced the city to shut down the data system as well as all internet and phone systems in order to protect the network.

However, the city’s IT Department is still having to rebuild part of the data system – a task expected to take the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Cyber Security Unit is investigating the attack, which the Valley Morning Star reports was launched by a Russian cyber extortion group. City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez says at no time did the city negotiate with the attackers.