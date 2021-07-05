Harlingen Police Investigate Burned Out Car In Field

Police in Harlingen investigate after a burned out car is found in a field. The vehicle was spotted Saturday.

Investigators believe the car may be connected to the deadly shooting incident on Friday at a Stripes convenience store in which a woman died and two men were injured.

The suspect in that shooting, Eduardo Zamora, was shot dead Sunday by Special Operations Police Group in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas. So far, there is still no official confirmation that the burned out car has anything to do with Zamora or Friday’s shooting.