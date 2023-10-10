Harlingen Police Sound Warning After 8 Suspected Fentanyl Deaths In 8 Days

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A spate of apparent fentanyl deaths in the Harlingen area is continuing into a second week. Harlingen police, at a news conference Tuesday, said eight people have died of suspected fentanyl poisoning since October 2nd.

The latest victim, police believe, was a man found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of a northside Motel 6 early Tuesday morning. A second man in the vehicle was given Narcan and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident followed the suspected fentanyl death of a man on Sunday in a home that Cameron County sheriff’s deputies had raided last week, following the deaths of three people in a 48-hour period. Investigators believe they also overdosed on fentanyl.

The raid resulted in the arrest of one suspect who police believe supplied drugs to at least two of the victims.