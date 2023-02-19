Harlingen Police Targeting Juvenile Drug Crime

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

In response to a rise in teenage drug violence in Harlingen, the police department has created a new Drug Intervention Unit.

Police Chief Michael Kester says the new initiative is meant more to help the teenager who has gotten into drug use, rather than punish the individual. Kester adds, however, that second chances will be limited and multiple offenses will bring criminal charges.

Kester is also urging parents to be part of the initiative and to contact police if they find their child is involved with drugs. Since the start of the year in Harlingen, there have been at least three incidents in which a teenager was shot in connection with a drug-related crime being committed.